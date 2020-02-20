The Heart of Jewish New Mexico since 1948

FOR UP TO DATE INFORMATION RESOURCES ON THE CORONAVIRUS
The Jewish Federation of New Mexico partners with community organizations to meet the needs of Jews in New Mexico, Israel and worldwide through leadership, philanthropy, social action, and education.
La Federación de Comunidades Judías de Nuevo México (JFNM) es una orgación plural consituida por congregaciones y rabinos de las mayores denominaciones judias. Los rabinos de la JFNM igualmente pertenecen a organizaciones internacionales con representación en 50 países y representan a más de 2 millones de judíos agrupados en cerca de 2.000 congregaciones todas ellas legalmente constituidas y reconocidas por sus diferentes paises. Estas organizaciones reconocen a los rabinos de la JFNM como autoridades rabínicas competentes para realizar las funciones pripias de rabíno y poder ejercer como tal.Más información sobre el programa de herencia sefardí
Thanks to the indelible spirit of tzedakah that exists throughout New Mexico, our 5778 (2017/2018) annual campaign eclipsed the previous year's total, marking consecutive years of campaign growth for the first time in a decade. Your support ensures that New Mexico's nearly 25,000 Jewish residents have access to Jewish engagement from birth to end-of-life, and at every stage in between, from generation to generation. All of us at Federation and our beneficiary organizations thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Stay tuned for information on our 5779 (2018/2019) "Heart of Jewish New Mexico Campaign" and the many exciting initiatives of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico.
This past week the Jewish community of New Mexico was honored with a visit by the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency, Ron Dermer. Ambassador Dermer spoke to our community in the most passionate and intelligent terms about modern day Israel. Everyone in attendance was truly awed by his cogent and heartfelt talk in which he shared much more than a canned speech. He spoke from the heart and shared in a very candid manner, the tachlis, the essence, right now, regarding Israel.
In collaboration with David Wolfe, Podcast & Radio - The Power of Voice Host of Smallbiz America, your federation brings you: Chai Desert Radio, the voice of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico. Chai Desert Radio, provides a uniquely New Mexican perspective on places, faces, and issues of importance to Jews at home, in Israel, and worldwide. We sit down with thought leaders and difference makers in the arts, culture, sports, religion, politics, and more to examine these topics through a Jewish and Southwestern lens.
Thanks to the kindness of a generous supporter of both the Jewish Federation of New Mexico and the May Center for Learning, $5,000 in contributions to Federation will be matched to support the May Center's groundbreaking curriculum for children with learning differences. Learn more at www.maycenter.org
The Link is the Jewish Federation's journalistic portal into New Mexican, American, and worldwide Jewry.