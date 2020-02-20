The Heart of Jewish New Mexico since 1948

Thanks to YOU, our “70 Years of Heart Campaign” Was a Rousing Success!

Thanks to the indelible spirit of tzedakah that exists throughout New Mexico, our 5778 (2017/2018) annual campaign eclipsed the previous year’s total, marking consecutive years of campaign growth for the first time in a decade. Your support ensures that New Mexico’s nearly 25,000 Jewish residents have access to Jewish engagement from birth to end-of-life, and at every stage in between, from generation to generation. All of us at Federation and our beneficiary organizations thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Stay tuned for information on our 5779 (2018/2019) “Heart of Jewish New Mexico Campaign” and the many exciting initiatives of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico.